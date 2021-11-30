UND’s Weah Enters Transfer Portal

One of five Fighting Hawks football players to enter portal this offense

GRAND FORKS, N.D — North Dakota running back Otis Weah has entered the transfer portal.

The junior missed two games this season for a suspension and illness, leading UND with 159 carries for 818 yards and nine touchdowns.

The All-American caps off what has been quite the ride in Grand Forks after redshirting in 2018 and being academically eligible in 2019.

The Moorhead native joins five other fighting hawks players who entered the portal..