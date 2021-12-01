Fire damages Larimore potato warehouse

LARIMORE, N.D. (KVRR/KNOX) – Damages from a fire at a seed potato warehouse in Larimore Tuesday night are estimated at $2 million.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Department and Larimore fire teams responded to the blaze at Hoverson Farms around 10:40 p.m. Crews spotted black smoke and flames coming from the garage door on the south side of the building.

An incident report says employees reported electrical problems with some equipment about an hour before the call, which was unplugged before leaving.

The warehouse contained potato seed and equipment, including a new truck and new skid steer.

Larimore fire officials were called back to the scene around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday when hot spots flared up and spread into the attic area. The cause is under investigation.