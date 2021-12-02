Fargo City Hall debuts electric car charging station

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A dedication and ribbon-cutting is held for the first electric car charging station at Fargo City Hall.

The city partnering with Xcel Energy.

The EV charger will be available to provide a charge for hybrid cars and trucks.

It is located in the west side lot of Fargo City Hall.

Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney and Xcel Energy North Dakota Principal Manager Tony Grindberg as well as the Fargo Sustainability and Resiliency Committee and Fargo Public Works Department worked together to make it possible.