LIVE: Cabbage Patch Kid Speaks

She's sharing her secrets for award-winning veggie growing -- and how to get kids outside more.

The real-life cabbage patch kid of North Dakota has some dirt to share this morning.

Elementary-school student Sully Amundson took a break from school this morning to talk with KVRR’s Morning Show.

She’s the new North Dakota winner of the Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program.

Sully won a thousand-dollar scholarship for her 11 pound cabbage, which she says is still hanging around.

Her family’s thinking about cooking it soon.

They grow other veggies near their Ypsilanti home, but she’s never grown a cabbage before this.

While this year’s weather was a special challenge because of the lack of rainfall, she put a lot of work into her little cabbage plant and it’s paid off.

Sully Zoomed in live on the Morning Show to share her advice with Emily Welker on how to get kids outside and learning about growing things, and how to grow some whopping big vegetables of your own.