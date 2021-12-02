Two Arrested In Drug Bust At Spirit Lake Casino

ST. MICHAEL, N.D. (KVRR) — A drug bust at Spirit Lake Casino south of Devils Lake.

Benson County Sheriff’s Office and Bureau of Indian Affairs Police were called to the casino Wednesday night around 8:30 for suspicious activity.

They found 41-year-old Joann Tiegen and 44-year-old Michael Garner, both of Devils Lake, in possession of meth, marijuana, packaging materials, scales and large amounts of cash.

Tiegen and Garner were both arrested for possession of controlled substances with intent to sell or deliver and other drug crimes.

Charges are pending with the Benson County State’s Attorney’s Office.