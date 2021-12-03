Enderlin Eagles Eye Big Season

Enderlin Eagles Have High Expectations This Season

The Enderlin Eagles flew into the class b region one boys basketball championship last season where they were eliminated by kindred who went on to win the state championship.

Now the eagles are focused on a new year in which they hope to get over the hump and bring home some hardware.

The eagles scored 359 points more than there opponents last year and are led by the reigning Gatorade player of the year, joe Hurlburt who stuffed the stat sheets with an average of 23 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and just under two blocks and steals per game.

Hulbert is committed to play for the university of Colorado next season but before he heads off to the conference of champions or earning more personal accolades… He’s set on bringing a championship back to Enderlin.

“Our goal is to go to state .. Not even go to state, we are trying to win a state championship I’d say just lead the team and that I can do on the court to just to get a win.”

The eagles will begin their season Monday December 13th at home against four winds.