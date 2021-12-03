NDSU seminar discusses the impact of COVID-19 on educators’ mental health

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – COVID-19 has unleashed a wave of innovation in education.

University researchers are showcasing the impact this shift has on educators.

At the NDSU Public Health Seminar, researchers discussed the impact of the rapid shift to online learning.

The session focused on research conducted by Andrea Huseth-Zosel and Sarah Crary.

Their findings show many teachers were more prone to stress and depression since the start of the pandemic.

“If we are not going to stop and do something for our teachers, we are going to have burnout. Data from this pandemic, shows that teachers were above that level of a concern for being clinically diagnosed for stress or depression,” Crary said.

The study focuses on Kindergarten through 12th grade teachers.