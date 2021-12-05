Botanica Floristry offers wreath-design classes to community

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Botanica Floristry is helping people create decorative wreaths, hosting wreath-design classes at Drekker Brewing Company.

Wreath-makers used plants from local cut flower farms to create their unique wreaths.

The materials used are provided by Botanica Floristry, which is a new Boutique Flower Grower and Floral Design Studio.

Although, this is the first year the company has been open for business, they plan to host wreath-making classes quarterly at Drekker Brewing.

Stephanie Leininger, Botanica Floristry Owner said, “Today we decided to create a wreath class for people. All of the greeneries and textures are from locally grown sources in North Dakota and Minnesota and then we are just trying to have some fun for the holidays!”

And Stephanie says she hopes to offer more classes and workshops to community members.