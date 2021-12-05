Near-Blizzard Conditions Possible, 11 Inches of snow in Erskine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Snowfall reached nearly 1 foot on Sunday in some parts of northern Minnesota.

National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning in Minnesota’s Cook County and a winter storm warning across the northern regions of Wisconsin and Minnesota until early Monday.

Forecasters warned that strong winds and heavy snow would make travel dangerous.

National Weather Service reported snowfall of 11 inches in Erskine and warned that the hardest-hit areas could see up to 16 inches from the storm.

Minnesota State Patrol reported hundreds of car crashes during the storm. Authorities said 26 of the crashes resulted in injuries. No fatalities were reported.

Wintery weather hit northeast North Dakota, bringing snowfall and high winds.

The National Weather Service warned that parts of the state could see near-blizzard conditions later Sunday with blowing snow.

Forecasters issued a winter storm warning and said that 2 inches of more snowfall could come.

West Fargo library announced it was closing Sunday due to the weather.

North Dakota Highway Patrol also restricted travel for oversize vehicles in the northeast region of the state and urged all travelers to use caution in the conditions.