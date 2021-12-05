People keep shovels and sleds handy for continuous snowfall

When you live in the upper midwest, winter is a great time to make memories and spend time with family and friends.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -As snow keeps falling, people continue to keep those shovels and sleds on hand.

“Well it is about that time of year, start getting some more snow, so we are out here shoveling – getting it done before the Vikings play at noon,” said Spence Evans of Fargo.

“I’m shoveling my mom’s driveway. I mean it is kind of okay, my arm kinda hurts,” added Charlie Hanson of Fargo.

For some, winter is a dreaded season, but for others the snowfall is a good thing.

“It is very cold. It is not my favorite but it is really fun to like go sledding with my dad, brother, and mom,” explained Lucy Hanson of Fargo.

“I like it, I am a big winter guy. I played hockey in Minnesota so winter means hockey for me. It is fun that it is snowing, it reminds me of outdoor rinks and playing hockey,” said Joe Carothers.

When you live in the upper midwest, winter is a great time to make memories and spend time with family and friends.

“We got out and we had this sled, we played for an hour. My little boy is 22 months old and he just enjoys all of the snow so much! We will probably make a snowman for him,” added Demi Chen of Fargo.

“Memories and a lot of fun. Growing up we had a big hill so it was either, every night we were out skating or out on the back hill sledding down it,” said Carothers.

For Demi Chen, all of the snowfall is a sign that the festive season is here.

“It is perfect, a white world. I guess it is supposed to be this way right before Christmas so we are ready for the holiday.”