Enjoy live music at Hector International Airport

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The Silver Winds Flute Quartet performed for people coming in and passing through the Hector international airport.

This is part of a new deal with Artworks that will feature three series of noon hour musical performances in December, March and June. All performances will be during the lunch hour around noon, and all the musicians have received grants from the partnership. Performances will be weekly and typically last for about 35 to 40 minutes.

This is the fourth year of the Artworks Program at the airport.

“Music is very beautiful and therapeutic and we really enjoy providing the joy that music brings to people, when we play here,” Silver Winds Flute Quartet member Erika Tomten said.