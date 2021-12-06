Four receive human rights awards in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Four people are being recognized by the Moorhead Human Rights Commission for significant contributions to human rights in the community.

The recipients are Allison Pillar, Hukun Dabar and Rory Beil in the Civic/Community category. Delores Gabbard is being awarded in the Education category.

The commission says Pillar led the development and launch of the YWCA Cass Clay’s first 14-day Equity Challenge, designed to help community members build more effective social justice habits.

Dabar has been an advocate for New Americans for the last six years and leads an immigrant-owned nonprofit organization.

Beil was instrumental in helping to provide resources to the New American community during the pandemic.

Gabbard is a Native American Liaison for Moorhead Public Schools and a volunteer in the community for Indigenous events.

The awards will be presented at the Moorhead City Council Meeting on Monday, Dec. 13 at 5:30 pm at the Hjemkomst Center.