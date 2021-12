Lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum overseeing the lighting of the Capitol Christmas Tree in Bismarck.

“Share your Story” is the theme inspired by the first lady’s work on addiction and recovery.

The 40th annual ceremony included music, carols and holiday readings.

The event was streamed live on Facebook for those who couldn’t attend in person.

You can watch it here.