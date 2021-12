Police investigating burglary at Moorhead KFC

kfc

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police are investigating a break-in at a south Moorhead restaurant overnight.

Capt. Deric Swenson says the burglary at the KFC at 701 Main Ave. happened sometime between closing time Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Swenson says some of the restaurant’s windows were shattered and the tills were accessed. It wasn’t immediately known if any cash was stolen.

So far, no arrests have been made.