Valley City man pleads guilty to attempted murder

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) – A 27-year-old Valley City man has changed his plea to guilty to an attempted murder charge.

Alex Mooridian shot another man on February 25 in Valley City. The shooting victim, a Valley City man, has recovered.

In a separate case, Barnes County State’s Attorney Tonya Duffy says Mooridian changed his plea on a felony burglary charge and for violating a domestic violence protection order stemming from a February 19 report in Valley City.

Mooridian will be sentenced in February.