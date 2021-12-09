Deaner’s Diner waitress receives $700 tip during “Shock and Clause”

A group of women gathered their money to surprise the waitress in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — “It’s a lot of stress off your shoulders cause the holiday season, you know, it’s a wonderful time, but it’s also a very stressful time,” said Kayley Schaeffer.

Kayley Schaeffer was filling in on her day off and had a fateful encounter with seven ladies that came in for breakfast.

The 19-year-old was about to take her break when she says something told her to handle the table first.

“She had no idea what was happening. It all started literally right here,” said Ashley Mikkelsen, a “Shock and Clause” participant .

All the ladies are small business owners and wanted to pay it forward this holiday season.

The ladies planned a “Shock and Clause,” a generous gesture that’s unexpected.

They all gave $100 each and it couldn’t have come at a better time, for her and little sister Kaitlynn.

“It was a blessing in disguise, especially right around the holiday time. I was scared I wasn’t going to get her a present. I didn’t have that extra money to get her a present, and now I’m able to, I already got her a present already and stuff, like that was the first thing I did, I was just so excited. Living on my own and stuff and you know just starting life out after high school, it’s not easy that’s for sure,” said Schaeffer.

A West Fargo graduate, Kayley works at Deaner’s Diner because it was one of her mom’s favorite places.

This experience is about more than money, the conversation really touched Kayley. A couple of the women actually went to school with her late mother.

“They were like ‘So can I hear your story’ and I was just like ‘Uh, do you want the five minute version or do you want to get deep here?’ Cause I don’t get to hear those stories so it’s nice to like be like oh you knew my mom, it kind of means a little bit more to me,” said Schaeffer.

Kayley wants to provide some hope for another server or restaurant worker out there.

“She wants to do the same thing and pay it forward and when I heard that I started crying and I was like it was so meant to be, like if that’s fate it’s right there,” said Mikkelsen.