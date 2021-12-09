Two dead, 3 hurt in Minneapolis police pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS – Authorities say a crash in Minneapolis that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized.

Police say officers in suburban Robbinsdale spotted a Mercedes SUV about 2 a.m. Thursday that was reported stolen in Minneapolis and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver sped off and officers began a pursuit.

The chase moved from Robbinsdale into northeast Minneapolis, where the SUV’s driver lost control and crashed. Police say all five people in the vehicle were under 18.

One was dead at the scene of the crash. The other four were taken to hospitals, where Robbinsdale police said a second person died.