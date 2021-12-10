Community shows support for former law enforcement officer battling breast cancer

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In an effort to help Cass County Reserve Deputy and former law enforcement officer Kerri Gortmaker fight breast cancer, the community is hosting a benefit at the El Zagal Shrine.

“She was diagnosed back in July with triple negative breast cancer. She is undergoing treatment right now and going to be having surgery very soon so we are just trying to raise some money to offset some of those costs for her,” Kerri Gortmaker Benefit Team committee member Katie Violet said.

People are showing their support for Kerri donating baked goods, money, and other items.

“It has been phenomenal there has been so much community support both locally and nationally. It is just a way to give back. A lot of businesses donated time, money and gifts and several cannot attend tonight but they are here in spirit and that is huge for everybody,” Kerri’s aunt Lavonne Dvorak said.

There is a silent auction, bake sale, kids’ crafts and a spaghetti and meatball meal.

“I just hope Kerri gets a chance to really enjoy herself and that we all get a chance to wish her well for her upcoming surgery. It is just a fun time, we have got things for kids to do, we got Mr. and Ms. Clause making an appearance. We have great food, great fun, and it’s a great chance for everybody to get together,” Violet said.

Everything is appreciated.

“Just a huge thank you to everybody, whether they donated or just said a prayer. There are ways to donate online and that on the flier. During bed time or in the morning, when you say your prayers, just keep Kerri and whoever else is sick or battling a bad time in your thoughts and prayers,” added Dvorak.

If you would like to make a donation, click on the link here.