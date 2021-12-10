Few people seek pot pardons in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. – Only a few of the tens of thousands of people who may be eligible have taken advantage of a policy change that lets those with low-level marijuana convictions in North Dakota petition have their records wiped clean.

Records show only 51 of the 70 people who applied have been granted pardons in the two years since the policy was put in place. Another three people await approval by Gov. Doug Burgum.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem estimates as many as 175,000 marijuana convictions could be eligible for pardons under the policy.

They can have their records wiped clean if they avoid unlawful behavior for five years.