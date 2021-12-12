Community supports NDSU Foundation staff member with a Together Strong benefit

"I can't express enough gratitude, I really can't."

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Together Strong benefit is raising funds for a longtime NDSU Foundation staff member who underwent a liver transplant.

People gathered at the NDSU Alumni center, showing support for Jennifer Hyden, who believes she was given a second chance at life.

Several years ago, Hyden turned to alcohol to numb the pain of losing family members and her house.

She soon found out she would need a liver transplant, which meant that she would be unable to work while recovering.

Friends and family created the benefit and fundraiser to help offset Hyden’s medical costs.

“I can’t express enough gratitude, I really can’t. This has been literally life changing for me and to know that my community and the community that I live in has my back, has been incredible,” said Jennifer Hyden.

She says she strives to honor her donor’s life every day.

A link to her full story can be found on here.