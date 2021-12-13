Homeless teens getting needed supplies from Golden Drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive Homeless Kids partnered with Culver’s to collect and distribute thousands of toys, clothes and toiletries for homeless teens in the community.

They wanted to focus on teens because they’re often the forgotten homeless group.

They have items to distribute for summer months too, in an effort to keep the teens active and outside.

This event has grown tremendously over the years and continues to benefit the community in a big way.

“I want to give back and I want to make it bigger and better every year. We started out with just a few items in the lobby the first year, maybe like twenty five items now we have thousands,” Fargo Culver’s Owner Ashley Nilson said.

Golden Drive Homeless Kids will announce the winner of its sock drive on Friday. Many law enforcement and first response agencies are competing.