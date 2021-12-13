Shinedown & Papa Roach Plan Red River Valley Tour Stops

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Shinedown is bringing their high-octane live show to the Fargodome on April 6.

The Revolution’s Live Tour, with special guests The Pretty Reckless and DIAMANTE will kick-off just days earlier in Spokane.

Fan club pre-sale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.

General tickets go on sale Friday morning at 10 at Ticketmaster.com.

Papa Roach is bringing their “Kill The Noise Tour” to Grand Forks.

They will be joined by “Hollywood Undead” and “Bad Wolves” at Alerus Center on March 8.

It is the band’s first headlining tour in three years.

VIP Packages are on sale now, while general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.