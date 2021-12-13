Women surprise Detroit Lakes Holiday Inn server with $1,580 tip

courtesy KDLM/Beth Pridday

DETROIT LAKES (KVRR/KDLM) – A group of Lakes Area women surprised a Detroit Lakes server with a generous tip Monday.

Eighteen women pitched in to surprise Darla Walker, a server at the Holiday Inn in Detroit Lakes.

Beth Pridday, who gathered the group said the women each pitched in around $100 and after breakfast they were able to give Walker a tip of $1,580.

“I’ve always wanted to do this & it was easy to gather this great group of caring ladies,” Pridday said in a Facebook post.

Pridday says she’s hoping the gift will encourage others in the Lakes Area to create their own “Shock Claus” moment.