Famous Dave’s Fargo closure is permanent, new location still planned in Grand Forks

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – What was said to be the “temporary” closing of Famous Dave’s in Fargo appears to be permanent.

A commercial real estate listing says the building is for lease. Late last month, a sign was posted on the doors of the restaurant that said the owners decided to close and there was no re-open date.

The restaurant, on 45th St., south of I-94, had reduced its hours prior to the closing.

Famous Dave’s recently announced plans to open a location in Grand Forks at 1970 S. Columbia Rd.