Fargo emergency rooms unusually busy, demand may be unprecedented

FARGO (KVRR) – An extraordinary number of patients are stretching resources to the limit at local emergency rooms.

“We are at — and often beyond — capacity every single day” according to Essentia Health spokesman Louis St. George.

“This is due to a combination of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID patients. Unfortunately, throughout this pandemic people have delayed seeking care and thus often present to our emergency departments with more acute conditions and in need of a higher level of care.”

St. George says the demand at Essentia may be unprecedented.

“We’ve rarely, if ever, seen this kind of constant demand of our emergency departments. And this sustained demand has inevitably increased wait times, although we work judiciously to keep wait times as low as possible.

St. George says the Essentia staff has been “working tirelessly” to meet the demand. He says employees are working longer shifts and taking fewer days off.