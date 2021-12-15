Fargo Public Schools hands out meals for kids on winter break

Baskets were handed out with supplies including a turkey or a ham, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, bread, corn and gravy.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Fargo Public Schools passes out 131 meals to students families in need.

It’s an opportunity for families to enjoy a special meal over the holidays.

The food is a combination of donations from families in the area and Hornbacher’s.

“This is our third annual meal basket drive, every year right before the holidays before our kids release from school, we put together a special holiday meal basket. Our social workers who work out in all of our schools and work with families help us to identify the students and families who might need a little boost over the holiday break,” MTSS Coordinator Jen Sahr said.

This is an event they plan to continue in the future.