Father, son rescued from drifting ice on Red Lake

courtesy, Red Lake Police Dept.

RED LAKE, Minn. (KVRR) – Two fishermen were rescued after they became trapped on a piece of drifting ice on Red Lake, in northwestern Minnesota.

The Red Lake Police Dept. says 62-year-old David Berrard of Red Lake and his son, 44-year-old Wilfred Berrard, of Blaine, Minn., were safely brought to shore by first responders Tuesday afternoon.

The department says mutual aid was requested from the Bemidji Fire Department when it became apparent there was a large amount of open water between the main body of ice and the ice that had drifted away.

The fishermen had launched from McKenzie’s Landing.

Red Lake Conservation Officers, Red Lake Police and Red Lake Fire provided assistance.