NDSU Football Adds 31 New Player to the Roster for 2022

Bison add 13 from Minnesota and 7 from in-state

FARGO, N.D — Wednesday marked the first of the three day early signing period around college football. North Dakota State welcomed 31 future players to the program from seven different states with 13 coming from Minnesota and seven from in-state.

Head coach Matt Entz brought in recruits for every position other than running back, a spot on the roster that’s still very young. The process was limited making the focus more on the Midwest than usual because prospects could not come on campus until June 1st.

90 percent of those who signed came from their football camps including Hatton-Northwood’s Kelby Azure, Barnesville’s Kaden Zenzen, Moorhead’s Austin Atelpeter, Shanley’s John Gores, West Fargo’s Carson Hegerle and Entz’s son, Kellen from Sheyenne.

“The level of football in Fargo-Moorhead and West Fargo has dramatically increased in the 8-9 years that I’ve been here,” Entz said. “I remember going to games when I had no horses in the race but just going to watch. I think then versus now we’re seeing a lot more talent. You see that in the recruiting process. There’s kids going places from this area.”