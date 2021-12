Fargo Force Get Fourth Win in Six Games

Take Down Waterloo 1-0

WEST FARGO, N.D — The Fargo Force may be in sixth place in the Western Conference and have just eight wins in the new campaign under Scott Langer, however, the team is starting to catch stride.

The Force won for the fourth time in six games Thursday night taking down Waterloo, 1-0, in game one of a two game series. Kyle Smolen the lone goal scorer.

The series concluded Friday night at Scheels Arena with puck drop at 7:05 P.M.