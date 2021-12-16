Hennepin County Sheriff pleads guilty to DWI

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson says terms of the agreement are the same that would apply to anyone convicted of a first time DWI.

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson has pleaded guilty to a drunken driving-related charge in connection with a rollover crash on I-94 near Alexandria.

Under a plea agreement, Hutchinson pleaded guilty to fourth-degree DWI. He originally faced three other charges.

The agreement calls for a 90-day suspended jail sentence, up to two years probation, a $500 fine, chemical use assessment, random testing, and abstaining from alcohol and non-prescribed drugs.

Hutchinson was eastbound on I-94, about five miles east of Alexandria, when the SUV he was driving left the road and rolled over. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says his blood alcohol content was .13.

“I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry” Hutchinson said. “As the chief law enforcement officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard. I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.”