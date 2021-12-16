Three people dead, suspect in custody in Milbank, S.D.

Brent Hanson

MILBANK, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – A man is in custody in the apparent murders of three people, including an unborn child, in Milbank, S.D.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says Milbank police were dispatched to a residence Wednesday to conduct a welfare check. When they got there, they found two dead people, one of which was a pregnant woman.

Fifty-seven-year-old Brent Hanson of Milbank was arrested on on three counts of First Degree Murder and three counts of Second Degree Murder.

Hanson is being held on $5 million cash only bond.

The names of the victims and a motive for the killings have not been released.