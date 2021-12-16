Watch: Police escort New York Mills cop who died after COVID-19 battle

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (KVRR) – A law enforcement officer who was well-known to residents in the New York Mills area has died from complications of COVID-19.

New York Mills Police Officer Ron Smith died Dec. 15 at a hospital in Duluth. Afterwards, police from several law enforcement agencies provided an escort.

Smith was a police officer in New York Mills, Perham and Wadena. He was also a part-time deputy with the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ron touched many lives throughout his career. He was invested into public safety and was always willing to go the extra mile to help out anyone in need. Ron will be missed by so many but his legacy will live on forever,” the Wadena Fire Dept. said on social media.

Smith’s funeral will be held December 21 at Motley Free Methodist Church.