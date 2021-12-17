Wrigley giving ‘serious consideration’ to attorney general race

Drew Wrigley

FARGO (KVRR) – Former North Dakota U.S. Attorney and former Lt. Gov. Drew Wrigley says he is seriously considering seeking the Republican nomination for North Dakota Attorney General.

Wrigley made the remarks Friday after longtime Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem announced he would retire at the end of his current term, which expires in 2022.

“I’ve given this a lot of thought and serious consideration” Wrigley said.

Wrigley said he wants to congratulate Stenehjem and added that he has no immediate plans to make a formal announcement.

East Central District Court Judge Wade Webb of Fargo is also considering entering the race.