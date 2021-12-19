Moorhead Area Public Schools Prepares Crisis Team

Sudden Deaths of Three Students

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Statement from Moorhead Area Public Schools on the deaths of three students this weekend:

Moorhead Area Public Schools was notified by the Moorhead Police Department of the tragic deaths of three Moorhead Area Public School students. The students attended S.G. Reinertsen Elementary School and Moorhead High School. It is a difficult time for our school family and our deepest condolences are with the extended family. As a district, our goal is to support students, staff and families through this difficult time. We are pulling together a crisis team to provide support and grief counselors for students and staff at the impacted schools throughout the week.