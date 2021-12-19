UPDATE: Boy Taken By Noncustodial Parent in Mahnomen Located Safe

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — White Earth Police say the child has been located and is safe as of 9:30 Sunday night.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — White Earth Police say 10-year-old Dallas Sommers was taken by his mother, Deanne Sommers, Sunday afternoon in Mahnomen.

They say Deanne does not have custody rights.

Police say she is driving a black Cadillac and is believed to be heading towards the Minneapolis area.

A statewide Amber Alert is in the works.

Anyone with information on the missing boy is asked to contact White Earth Police: 218-983-3281.