How to keep safe from carbon monoxide poisoning

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – With the colder months here and more people heating their houses after months of not using a furnace, it is crucial to have a carbon monoxide detector for the safety of everyone.

When examining your detector, make sure you have fresh batteries and test the system to make sure it’s operational. The detectors typically run anywhere from $15 to $30 and can be purchased at most local hardware and appliance stores.

“Carbon Monoxide is something that builds up in your house in your furnaces, anything run by natural gas , maybe even a chimney. If you have a chimney in your house, if it’s not properly vented carbon monoxide can build up in your furnace or in your house,” West Fargo Fire Department Community Risk Reduction Officer Travis Olson said.

If your heat is electric powered you’re less likely to have carbon monoxide build up.