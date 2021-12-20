Judge orders suspended sentence, fine for Hennepin Co. sheriff involved in DWI crash

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson Monday was given a 90-day suspended sentence, $610 fine and two years’ probation after pleading guilty to a drunk driving-related charge in Douglas County.

On Dec. 8, Hutchinson was eastbound on I-94, about five miles east of Alexandria, when the SUV he was driving left the road and rolled over. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says his blood alcohol content was .13.

The sentence is in accordance with terms of a plea agreement Hutchinson reached with prosecutors last week. He was originally charged with Fourth-degree Driving While Impaired, operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, operating a Motor Vehicle with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 Within Two Hours and Carrying a Pistol Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Hutchinson cannot consume alcohol or controlled substances and must complete a chemical assessment, including following recommendations and submitting to random testing.

Douglas County Attorney Chad Larson said Hutchinson’s plea agreement is similar to any other DWI case.