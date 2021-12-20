What are symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning?

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be similar to the flu.

They include a headache, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath. Sanford Health officials say if multiple people in a household are complaining of those issues, it’s important to see a doctor as soon as possible.

They add doctors have caught carbon monoxide poisoning in people when they weren’t looking for it. They were able to find the amount of the gas in someone’s bloodstream through heart monitors.

“It could just be as simple as the flu or a cold going around, but it’s best to make sure that, if you don’t have detectors in your home, that you get checked out to make sure,” Sanford Ambulance Communications Manager Don Martin said.

If someone has long-term exposure to carbon monoxide, they may have cherry red skin