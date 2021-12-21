Fire destroys Wilkin County home, family safely escapes

courtesy, Sheriff Rick Fiedler

CAMPBELL, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A fire has destroyed a home in Wilkin County. Sheriff Rick Fiedler says the fire was reported at 2742 460th Street, a half-mile east of Campbell just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Five people, including several children, were able to get out safely.

The Campbell Volunteer Fire with mutual aid from the Tintah Fire Department in neighboring Traverse County battled the blaze.

Fiedler says the fire appears to have started from a wood stove.