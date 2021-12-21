Texas governor silent on possible pardon for Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t saying whether he will pardon George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest.

Floyd spent much of his life in Houston before his death last year in Minneapolis led to riots and a reckoning over race and policing.

In October, Texas’ parole board sent Abbott a unanimous recommendation to pardon Floyd whose arrest by a former officer whose policework is no longer trusted by prosecutors.

The Republican governor typically hands out pardons around Christmas but he has remained silent over what would be only the second posthumous pardon by a Texas governor.