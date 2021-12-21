Walz isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he and members of his family recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Yesterday, my 9th grade son tested positive for COVID-19. Gwen and I were both tested that same day, and after initially testing negative yesterday morning, last night we received positive COVID-19 tests.”

Walz says his son has mild symptoms and that he and his wife have no symptoms.

He says he’ll continue to work from home until he tests negative.