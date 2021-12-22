Lend A Hand Up makes 17 families’ spirits bright with $2,500 each in donations

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s a wonderful feeling when you’re going through hard times to know someone is there that cares.

“It’s so overwhelming, the community support we received. It’s been very overwhelming” Stacie Rinde who’s battling breast cancer said.

Seventeen families going through health issues receive $2,500 from Lend A Hand Up through Holiday Hand Up. Fifty thousand dollars has been raised through the campaign. The nonprofit FM Raise Your Spirits matched the first $17,000 raised. Gateway Chevrolet also donated $17,000.

“When a friend contacted me when I was in the hospital, actually, and talked about doing a fundraiser through Lend A Hand Up, it was just an absolute blessing,” Jennifer Hyden said.

Hyden received a liver transplant three months ago. She’s been going from Fargo to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for eight months. She had to live there for five weeks and she and her fiancé had to take work off to get her the help she needs.

“To get that phone call and to know people in the community that would help us was a huge weight off my shoulders,” Hyden explained.

Jennifer goes back to Mayo next month for a follow-up appointment and says she hasn’t felt this good in years.

Vanessa Gilbertson is a single mom. Her 14-year-old son Brodie has B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

“We’ve spent the last 12 days in the hospital, so it really helps knowing that there’s that extra boost there in the bank that I need in order to pay bills,” Gilbertson said.

The West Fargo High School Freshman is humble about the Lend A Hand Up fundraiser.

“Brodie struggles with feeling guilty because he feels he doesn’t deserve it. Seeing everything he goes through, he won’t remember everything he’s gone through this last two weeks, but I think everything he’s been through, no doubt he deserves it,” Gilbertson said.

The theme of the event is giving, but just because the holidays are ending soon doesn’t mean you can’t help a family in need.

Lend A Hand Up has raised almost $2 million this year. You can donate to the organization, or to someone directly by clicking here. If you give to the organization, the donation is tax deductible.