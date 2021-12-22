Serial Fargo robber signs plea agreement with feds

FARGO (KVRR) – A man who’s been tied to numerous armed robberies in the Fargo area has signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

The agreement says Hunter Havisto acknowledges robbing Tropical Smoothie on June 6, the Walmart and Casey’s General Store on 13th Ave. S. on June 8, the M&H gas station on Main Ave. on June 9 and the Mister Money pawn shop on 33rd St. S. on June 10.

Court documents say Havisto got away with a combined total of more than $4,600.

Havisto was armed with a black BB gun or a knife during most of the robberies. At Walmart, he handed a note to an employee demanding $700 or the employee would be shot. Havisto fled without any money.

Court documents say prosecutors have agreed to recommend a reduced sentence because Havisto “demonstrated a genuine acceptance of responsibility.”

Havisto was originally charged in state court, but those charges were dropped after federal prosecutors took over the case.