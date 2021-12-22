South Dakota woman who shot husband in face sentenced to prison

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KWAT) – A Watertown woman who shot her husband in the face during an alcohol-fueled argument has been sentenced to three years in the South Dakota Penitentiary.

Sixty five year-old Sherri Tormanen pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of 1st Degree Attempted Murder.

Watertown police were called to the Tormanen home on Aug. 4, when Sherri Tormanen had shot her husband. Randy Tormanen was hospitalized and survived.

Codington County Deputy State’s Attorney Alison Bakken requested a seven year sentence, calling it a, “bizarre case with tragic circumstances.”

Defense attorney Mitch Koehn said his client has a history of alcohol abuse and mental health issues, and that shooting her husband will be, “the biggest regret she’ll have in her life.”