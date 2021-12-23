Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dies

BISMARCK, N.D. – Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. He was 75.

In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement that Keiser served the citizens of North Dakota with “passion and dedication for nearly three decades.” Keiser was a U.S. Army veteran who owned Quality Printing Service. He also served on the Bismarck City Commission from 1988-92.