Teen Cited After Crashing Into Entrance of Red Pepper In Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A young driver is cited after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into the entrance of Red Pepper in Grand Forks.

That crash happened Thursday night around 7:30 at 4401 South Washington Street.

Police say the 17-year-old female was driving through the parking lot when she lost control and drove through the south entrance of Red Pepper.

There was significant damage to her vehicle and the front entrance of the building.

No one was hurt.

The driver was cited for Reckless Driving.