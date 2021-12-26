Vehicle Goes Through Lake Bemidji, Man Later Pronounced Dead

BELTRAMI CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A man is dead and a woman taken to the hospital after their vehicle goes through the ice on Lake Bemidji near Bemidji State University.

It happened around 5:30 on Christmas Eve near Diamond Point Park.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says the woman was able to get out of the water on her own and was immediately taken to Sanford Bemidji for treatment.

The man was pulled from the water and taken to Sanford in Fargo where he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies estimate that 4 to 5 inches of ice was found at the location.