Fargo city employees receive “appreciation bonuses”

City Commissioners approved “appreciation bonuses” of $1,000 to the workers.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The City of Fargo has rewarded 967 full and part-time city employees in a big way.

City Commissioners approved “appreciation bonuses” of $1,000 to the workers.

It amounts to $943,250 that comes from a portion of CARES Act funding that was allocated in 2020 and not yet spent.

City Commissioner John Strand said that several weeks ago, meeting with administrative staff, they discussed what could be done to show appreciation to city workers who have worked through nearly two years of the pandemic.

He said it’s been a challenging time and the city work is done by the employees who serve the community and he calls it a small token of appreciation for their work.

Commissioner Tony Gehrig was the only vote against the bonuses.

He said he appreciates city employees and one way to show the appreciation but “it’s no small amount of money” and not a prudent use.

Strand made it clear the bonuses are not going to city commissioners.