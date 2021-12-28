North Dakota man convicted in grisly deaths faces sentencing

The sentencing hearing scheduled for Tuesday in front of South Central District Judge David Reich is expected to include impact statements from family members of the victims.

Defense attorneys say police overlooked or ignored other possible suspects.

Prosecutors showed security camera footage from numerous businesses that authorities said tracked Isaak’s white pickup from Mandan to Washburn on the day of the slayings, along with footage from a week earlier that they said indicated the killer planned out the attack.

Isaak, a chiropractor, and Navy veteran lived at a Washburn property managed by RJR, but a motive for the slayings was never established.