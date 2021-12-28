Tow To Go offers free rides until Jan. 3 in ND

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – If you need a way to get a ride, and your ride, home in North Dakota, AAA has a free service for you.

It’s called Tow To Go.

Until 6:00 Jan. 3, anyone can call a tow truck to bring them and their vehicle anywhere within a 10 mile radius. One person can be in the tow truck and they must wear a mask. The number is 955-2 Tow To Go.

Over 20 years, the program has taken more than 25,000 drunk drivers off the road.

AAA says one third of all crash deaths in the U.S. involve drunk drivers.

“The program in general is meant to be like a program of last resort. We encourage people to have a plan before they go out to their parties,” AAA North Dakota Director of Public Affairs Gene LaDoucer said.

The North Dakota Sober Ride Campaign offers discounted Lyft rides. The code is VZWinter1.